China warns Walmart and Sam’s Club over alleged recall of Xinjiang products from their stores

The Chinese anti-corruption agency on Friday accused US retail giant Walmart and its chain Sam’s Club of “myopia and stupidity” following reports that they had withdrawn from sale products from the Xinjiang region, Reuters reports.

Last week, Sam’s Club became the subject of criticism in China after users of the social network Weibo began to share videos and images denouncing that products from this region were removed from the online application. of stores in the Asian country.

The situation comes after the promulgation by US President Joe Biden of a law that prohibits imports of goods manufactured in Xinjiang for the alleged use of forced labor by the Uighur minority that live in this northwestern region. from China. Beijing, for its part, rejects allegations of forced labor and other abuses in the region.

Following the online reports, the Communist Party’s Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection in a statement on its website accused Sam’s Club of boycotting Xinjiang products and trying to “mess up” the matter by keeping silent, according to Reuters.

Neither Walmart nor Sam’s Club have made public comments on the matter, while Walmart did not respond to the agency’s request for comment on Friday.