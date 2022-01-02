Chivas gave it away, wanted it as a reinforcement and América would take it away

Alejandro Zendejas left Chivas for free, now he would play for América.

January 02, 2022 12:48 hs

There is one day left for the transfer market between Liga MX teams to close, and the board of directors Chivas he could run out of more reinforcements even though they would still be looking to add a center forward for the next tournament.

After having scored only 13 goals in the regular phase of the 2021 Apertura tournament, Chivas He needs strikers who can change this situation, and the best Mexican scorer of the tournament, Alejandro Zendejas, would have been in the crosshairs of Chivas.

Zendejas He played the 17 games of the previous tournament with Necaxa, in which he contributed 6 goals and gave two assists, however, Chivas would not have made the necessary efforts to sign the current Rayos player and would now sign with him America.

Zendejas, an example of Peláez’s mismanagement in Chivas

Alejandro Zendejas played for Chivas between 2016 and 2020, time in which he received few opportunities and only played 23 games and scored one goal. Subsequently, Zendejas it came out of Chivas in a free transfer according to Transfermarkt data, so Chivas he did not receive a single peso for the forward who would now reach the Eagles of America according to the information in Record.

