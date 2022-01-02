Copays: the Government postponed meeting with prepaid medicine companies

The meeting that the Government will hold with prepaid medicine companies this noon it was postponed to this Tuesday at 10 o’clock. The national Ministry of Health had called the meeting with the aim of minimizing the impact of the collection of copayments on the pockets of affected users.

The meeting was announced this morning by the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, after knowing the statement that issued this Sunday the Federation Argentina of Health Providers (FAPS), where he reported that, as of January 1, patients from prepaid medicine companies and management social works they will have to start paying a co-payment of 9% of the value of each benefit.

“We received the statement, I contacted the superintendent (by Daniel Lpez), we are going to call a meeting through the Superintendency this noon to address the issue and prevent this impact from hitting the population“, said the official in Radio The Uncover, in an interview this morning.

However, minutes before the meeting began, private sector sources announced that It was passed for this Tuesday, December 28. Also, from the national health portfolio confirmed the postponement.

Despite the fact that the head of the health portfolio warned that by the prepaid law It is not necessary the authorization of the Government so that the copayment begins to govern, the Government seeks to dialogue with “all the actors involved in this increase to see if we can avoid the impact on the population, “he said at the time, when the mitten was still standing.

In the note released this Sunday, The FAPS pointed to the “economic lag” generated by inflation as the main cause of the increase and justified the decision that the sector is going through a financial and economic crisis due to the rise in operating costs and coverage of new treatments. Even, they warned that the sustained increase in prices jeopardizes the sustainability of the system.

This morning also spoke the president of Swiss Medical, Claudio Belocopitt, who asked that the corresponding officials meet with representatives of prepaid medicine to discuss what to do.

“You have to be clear that it is not the prepaid medicine companies that are going to charge them. A statement came out from the federation of providers -which includes clinics, sanatoriums, diagnostic centers- stating that the need to collect copays because funders -the prepaid medicine companies- they cannot update their values, because it’s always the same, they do not receive authorization in a timely manner. Then the system is underfunded, “Belocopitt raised in dialogue with Radio With You.

“We have an inflationary reality: one thing is that we know that we have to correct it and another, that we try to deny it, “said the businessman in that sense, I asked the Casa Rosada to print accurate answers to address the situation. “It’s easy, they put people against us”, he complained.