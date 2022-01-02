Cougars. Highs and lows for 2022: Dinenno would go to Palmeiras

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.01.2022





A week after they debut in the Closing 2022, there is information on signings in Pumas, but we mean a possible low important in the squad led by Andrés Lillini. Is about Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Argentine striker who sounds strong in Brazil to arrive this January at one of the largest clubs in that country.

Amazonian media point out that Dinen could not play in Palmeiras and they even give details of a possible four-year contract for the footballer and an alleged offer to Pumas of 6.5 million dollars, a figure well above the 4 million dollars in which it is valued, according to the criteria of the specialized portal Transfermarkt.

It is not the first time Palmeiras sounds like a possible club for Dinenno, since in February 2021 versions emerged that put it in the orbit of the Verdao, as well as Sao Paulo. If this occasion were to materialize, it would be a severe blow to the Pumas because those from Pedregal would only have as forwards Washington Corozo, Rogerio, Diogo and Emanuel Montejano thinking about the debut against Toluca on Sunday, January 9.

Regardless of whether or not the Argentine pass is specified, what is a fact is that Juan Ignacio will not play Matchday 1 by expulsion suffered in the Semifinal against Atlas when trying a Chilean; Despite the fact that Pumas appealed the card, the Disciplinary Officer refused to withdraw the penalty.

Highs and lows of Pumas

Until the first of January, the only official discharge from Pumas is Omar Islas, 25-year-old forward who was actually already in the organization with the Tabasco team and will now be in the First Team.

As far as casualties are concerned, Erik Lira is in the smallest detail of playing with Cruz Azul As of Clausura 2022. It is speculated that as payment they would receive 4.5 million dollars, a not inconsiderable figure for the “big one” with fewer resources in the MX League.