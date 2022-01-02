Cristiano Ronaldo and his statue cause controversy in India – Diario La Página

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time, throughout his career he has taught lessons that with work and perseverance it is possible to reach the top and for that reason in Goa, India, they unveiled a statue in his honor, In order for the youngest to follow suit, however, the monument has sparked controversy.

It turns out that there were differences between those who decided to put Cristiano Ronaldo and the residents who did not believe it convenient, since Goa was a colony of Portugal and last Wednesday, December 19, it celebrated the 60th anniversary of its independence, hence the discontent of the protesters.

Erecting a statue of a Portuguese footballer this year with our independence is sacrilege. We condemn this act, “an activist told the IANS news network.

It must be remembered that, at the end of the 15th century, Vasco da Gama became the first European to arrive in India by circling Africa (the Spice Route), he was received with hostility, but in the following years Portugal took over the power of the Indian Ocean, built a commercial monopoly and colonized some regions of India (such as Goa) that is the origin of the resentment against the Lusitanian people.

Crist’s recordsianus Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won an impressive number of trophies, including five Champions League, one European Championship, four Club World Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and five Ballons d’Or.

In addition, the Portuguese star has a series of incredible records and here we present some of them:

-He is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals.

-Maximo breaks nets in the history of the Portugal National Team with 115.

-He is the fifth top scorer of all time with 802 goals (according to Rsssf).