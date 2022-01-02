Cruz Azul is transformed: The exits and the new assembly of The Machine

Abigail parra

The Machine has been transformed. Little remains of that champion team historical that broke the malaria almost 24 years without a title from Cruz Azul in the First Division. The objective was achieved in the Guard1anes 2021 and for this new year, the board decided to release 11 players and restructure the cement squad.

While the Departures of Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Romo have not been made officialThese two increase the number to 11 players that we will not see again with the light blue jersey for next year.

The celestial business

The exits of elements of the champion team have not been entirely profitable. Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Josué Reyes were players who finished their contract and got their respective cards for negotiate freely without the celestial dome being able to receive any amount for the investments made to incorporate them into the ranks of the club.

Alexis Pena did not continue his loan with Cruz Azul and had to return to Chivas. The player did not enter into Juan Reynoso’s plans so he could not even become a bargaining chip for the negotiation that the two institutions did last week.

Roberto Alvarado, Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Romo did bring profits to the coffers of The Machine. Alvarado entered the negotiations for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, while Little head, the striker who scored the goal in the Final vs Santos to give the title to Cruz Azul, will leave 7 million dollars on the table with its sale to an Arab club; Al-Nassr.

For its part, blunt too I enter in a exchange with Monterrey for Carlos Rodríguez, one of the soccer players most desired by Reynoso himself.

Luke Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez were put in the capacity of transferable. These last three did not mean much in the La Maquina championship as they had very few minutes on the court.

The new faces

The idea of ​​the club is to have five incorporations and so far the officers are Christian Tabó from Puebla, Mayorga and Antuna by Chivas and Carlos Rodríguez by Rayados. Unai Bilbao from Atlético de San Luis it would be another new bet that has yet to close.

A) Yes, Cruz Azul will start 2022 with a renewed campus in all its lines looking for the beginning of a new era with the arrival of the board of directors led by Álvaro Dávila, who will be forming his first team after obtaining the ninth that was based on the projects of previous directors.