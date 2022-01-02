Cuban-American player signed with the Dodgers – Complete Swing

By Jerry Díaz / @ Jerryto94

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed the Cuban American Eddy alvarez as revealed by the player himself on Instagram account. They reached a Minor League deal in which the Florida natural infielder will have the opportunity to play in Spring Training.

Álvarez is a double Olympic medalist in two different sports. He achieved a medal in skating during the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. In 2021 he repeated the feat as part of the United States baseball team in Tokyo after reaching the final.

The utility man who will turn 32 on January 30 had forays into the Major Leagues with the Miami Marlins during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He has 36 baseball games in which he has left an offensive line of .188 / .297 / .328 ( AVG / OBP / SLG) product of 12 hits in 64 official at-bats including four doubles, a triple and a homerun as extra-base hits.

The glove has also given great plays from the infield. He’s not expected to be a staple for the Dodgers in 2022, but he may receive some opportunities throughout 162 games. We’ll be alert.