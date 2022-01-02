Cuban boxer “King Kong” Ortiz WON BY KO on his return to the ring – Complete Swing

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

The Cuban heavyweight boxer, Luis «King Kong» Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs), overcame a great challenge in his sports career on the night of this Saturday, January 1, by defeating the American and former world champion by KO. Charles martin (28-2-1, 25 KOs) at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as part of a poster presented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

After 14 months without having an official fight, the 42-year-old West Indian fighter came to this fight at the beginning of the year and agreed to 12 rounds, with only a couple of failures in his professional sports career, both by KO against the extraclass. Deontay Wilder (42-2-1) and after a victory in his most recent outing against Alexander Flores (18-3-1), also by KO in the first round, in November 2020.

The Cuban was the favorite to dominate the fight, but he found a strong opponent in Martin, who even managed to knock him down a couple of times. In the closing stages of the first round, a strong left blow from the North American made contact with the back of Ortiz’s head and brought his knee and fist to the canvas, although the Cuban quickly got to his feet.

At the close of the fourth segment, the scene was repeated, when Martin waited for the Cuban boxer to enter and shook him with a right straight that sent Ortiz back to the canvas, rejoining on the spot, once more.

However, things changed in the sixth round, with a Martin who already looked clearly tired from all the effort made in the first half of the fight and his vision was clouded with a strong left shot by “Kin Kong” that left him completely stunned.

Neither short nor lazy, the Cuban continued to throw strong blows against his rival until he was lying on the ropes, which was enough for the main referee of the fight who decided to declare the victory by KO in favor of Ortiz.

“I said that this fight would be full of enthusiasm and that there was going to be war, in boxing a blow ends the fight but he couldn’t finish me”, express the Cuban fighter after the fight was over.

«I respect him a lot like I said. I stayed the way I am, I don’t lose focus from my work. I had been working well and that’s why I didn’t lose confidence. Lefties are tough and a fight between two heavy hitters is much rarer. Intelligence won this fight, “he added.

«You (the media) are the ones who give the possibility. I have so many (heavyweight fighters) in my line that I don’t know who I would pick if I could pick any opponents. I want all the heavyweight champions, “concluded” King Kong “Ortiz.

