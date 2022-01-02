Cubans will continue not to eat fish: the Fishing Law was not written with that objective, says the Government

The Government admitted that fishing in Cuba is not going to recover in the near future and that the recently approved Fisheries Law was not written with the objective of having more fish, despite constant complaints about the lack of the product in the diet in a country surrounded by the sea.

“I don’t want to break anyone’s illusions, but fishing in Cuba is not going to recover to the levels we experienced more than three decades ago,” he told the official website. Cubadebate Ariel Padrón Valdés, Director of Fisheries Regulations and Sciences of the Ministry of the Food Industry (MINAL).

“We have the geographical fatalism of inhabiting the Caribbean, where there are waters rich in biodiversity, but poor in nutrients., for this reason, we depend on the few runoffs that reach the sea from the land, “he justified.

“On the continents there are large quantities of fish because they have mighty rivers that carry a lot of nutrients to the sea, this transfer of nutrients unleashes the food chain and the abundance of marine resources,” he added.

The state site made reference to the frequent questions from Cubans about “how is it possible that we live on an island surrounded by the sea, and it is so difficult to eat fish? Why, if there was an important development of aquaculture in the late The 80s, do you even see freshwater fish? ”

On Fishing Law in force since August 2020, without impact on the Cuban table, Padrón Valdés declared that the text was not prepared with the objective of having more fish and argued that “the subject has many more edges.”

According to the official’s statements, in addition to the legal recognition of the non-state commercial fisherman in his capacity as self-employed worker, the legal norm was approved to “increase actions for the prevention and confrontation of crimes and illegalities associated with the fishing regime”, that is, for greater control of resources.

Padrón Valdés regretted that, due to the obsolescence of the vessels and for other reasons beyond the control of the country, “fishing in international waters has disappeared.”

“Within the Cuban platform, of the 70,000 (vessels), today we have around 20,000 divided into: 12,000 fish, 4,000 lobsters, 600 shrimp, 800 tuna and a little of other products obtained from the platform. such as sponges, sea cucumbers, oysters and cobo, and an average of another 20,000 tonnes of fish are farmed in fresh water. Thus we see, when the accounts are taken, the reduction in per capita consumption dropped from 16 kg to about 3.8 kg“, He said.

For the official, “it is aquaculture that has to play the biggest role if we want there to be more fish in Cuba“.

“I am not going to say dates so as not to be mistaken, but there is an aquaculture program that, if consolidated, will give results. We are talking about 10,000 tons from the platform, marine fish, and the rest 77,000 from aquaculture,” he announced.

“By 2022, the record for the production and stocking of fingerlings in the country must be broken; companies have been prepared to efficiently take advantage of the waste from the meat and fishing industries, which, mixed with agricultural by-products, constitute an alternative food source for mitigate the deficit of imported balanced feed, “he added.

While Cubans have to settle for clarias, tilapias and fish croquettes, products such as lobster, shrimp and eel are exported and reach distant countries such as China..

In September 2020, Manuel Santiago Sobrino Martínez, Minister of the Food Industry, said that products like these are exported to guarantee money for the purchase of the scarce food that the Government sells through the ration book and social consumption.

“If we indulge ourselves in eating lobster and shrimp, the children’s milk will be lacking,” he said in statements in the “Round Table” space that raised the irritation of the Cubans.

A year later, there is hardly any milk available to Cubans either.

The coveted Cuban lobster is exported to various countries, including Canada and Spain. It is also present in a few state and private restaurants and in some hotels on the island, with prices in dollars, as well as at the table of Cuban leaders.