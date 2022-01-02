Cúcuta attack: terrorists would have followed explosivists who died – Investigative Unit

A cell phone and a Colt pistol were the first pieces of evidence collected in the investigation into the bombing that shook the airport. Camilo Daza, from Cúcuta, on December 14.

(We invite you to read: The 5 unknown facts behind the bombing that shook Cúcuta)

Both were found next to the body of the man who tried to enter the airstrip. Although on their backs a charge of pentolite explodedAs he jumped over the airport gate, forensics managed to establish that it was Cristian Camilo Muñoz Manjarrés.

The Prosecutor’s Office assures that there are interceptions and audios that implicate those captured in the attack on the Camilo Daza.

William Bareño Ardila and David Reyes Jiménez, the two policemen who died in the terrorist attack at the Cúcuta airport.

Also, the phone, found between the undergrowth and the remains of Muñoz, provided key data for the investigation that began to point to a single place: Medellín.

EL TIEMPO investigated and found among Muñoz’s contacts Yuli Mileidy Mazo, one of those captured by the bombing that took the lives of the Police explosives David Reyes and William Bareño Ardila.

(It may interest you: Exclusive: the moment of the explosion at the Cúcuta airport)

Muñoz and Yuli were a couple and, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, they were two of the material authors of the attack. In fact, researchers they waited patiently for the woman to show up at the funeral home that moved Muñoz’s body to Medellín.

Burial and travel

“I can only tell you that the body was collected in Forensic Medicine and that it was registered as a violent death, “an employee of the funeral home told EL TIEMPO.

But the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, gave more details. He assured that Muñoz, along with Adrián Kalet Guzmán and Sebastián Moreno Maya (also captured) traveled from Medellín to Tibú (Norte de Santander), between last October and November, to plan the attack.

Moreno is faced with three processes for illegal possession of weapons, aggravated theft and escape of prisoners. The first two crimes were carried out in Yopal (Casanare), near the border with Venezuela. In that country, according to the judicial investigation, he and his designated accomplices they have received training in handling explosives.

(On the topic: Terrorism, underworld and cocaine: Cúcuta is under threat)

For the researchers, Moreno is key within the group. EL TIEMPO tracked his record and established that he was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison, on June 24, 2015.

In archives of 18th municipal court of guarantee control function of Medellín It is clear that, on February 8, 2021, an attempt was made to charge him with the crime of escaping prisoners. What is known is that, on at least two occasions, the Inpec did not find him in the place where he was serving house arrest or his bracelet registered off.

‘Darwin’, who is credited with the attack on the helicopter in which President Duque was traveling – on June 25 last – would have had contact with Muñoz, Guzmán and Moreno.

Now it is investigated how, since February 2019, a judge for the execution of sentences awarded him a house for jail despite his background.

According to the investigation, the indicated mercenaries met in Tibú (Norte de Santander) with leaders of the dissidence from the 33rd front of the extinct FARC, among them alias Darwin.

(What’s more: This is how the car that exploded in Brigade 30 arrived in Cúcuta)

There they would have agreed on the details of the attack and the payment of 120 million pesos to execute it. ‘Darwin’, the third in command of the 33rd front and who is attributed the attack in Cúcuta to a FAC helicopter in which President Iván Duque was traveling – on June 25 last – would have had direct contact with Muñoz, Guzmán And brown.

After the attack on President Duque, it is being investigated whether there were failures in protocols and in the president’s security. But information leakage is not ruled out.

Quadrant 75

Javier Alonso Veloza García, alias of Jhon Mechas, will be searched in 196 countries of the world, which make up Interpol.

There are also documented meetings in Venezuela, in the camping area of ​​alias Mechas, another of the leaders of the 33rd front, who has been behind dozens of terrorist acts against members of the public force.

But, according to research, this time the objective was to destroy at least one of the aircraft soldiers who remained in a hangar of the Camilo Daza.

But nevertheless, close associates of the two policemen who died when a second device exploded at the airport, they maintain that there is a clue that could provide more information on others involved.

(We invite you to read: Hidden history of the truck used as a car bomb in the Brigade)

As they say, the terrorists were not going for the planes, but for the two explosives who they had in check 33 deactivating explosive charges throughout Norte de Santander.

There are witnesses that the two experts were being followed. That is why they are asking that the security cameras in quadrant 75 of Cúcuta are reviewed, at least what was recorded the first week of December.

The reason: at dawn on December 6, neighbors and relatives of Mayor Bareño called that quadrant to report that suspicious men, who were mobilizing in a Renault 9, they were following him.

The data seems to fit with the evidence collected. As is known, three of those implicated who were in Tibú returned to Medellín to recruit more people and complete the criminal team. But they returned to Cúcuta on December 5.

(Also: The 11 elenos that the United States requests in extradition for drug trafficking)

In that trip, which they did in a public service bus, a minor was, daughter of two of those captured today. There were also Nayibe Londoño, Diego Felipe Maya and Diego Alejandro Carrascal.

Alias ​​Darwin, leader of the 33rd front.

EL TIEMPO consulted experts close to the Police who point out that it does not sound logical that the front 33 ‘import’ criminals from Medellín, will train them and pay them a hefty sum to destroy a military plane. That is why they do not rule out that the target was the two explosives.

For now, images have been obtained of a hotel, in the center of Cúcuta, as far as Cristian Muñoz, Nayibe Londoño and Diego Maya arrived. The other three allegedly implicated rented a house near the airport, from where there is a privileged view of the runway and the hangars.

(You may be interested: Bounty hunters go after ‘Iván Márquez’ and ‘Gentil Duarte’ in Venezuela)

Apparently, using a cart to sell soft drinks, they disguised themselves to carry out surveillance tasks in surrounding areas. One day before the attack, on the night of December 13 and early in the morning of December 14, security cameras captured two men prowling the runway.

Clothing and tattoo

The investigation also indicates that the mercenaries had hired a local to collect and evidence that incriminated them disappeared, including clothing.

(Also: This was the tracking that ended with ‘Romaña’ and ‘el Paisa’ in Venezuela)

However, details like a gun tattoo that he had drawn in one of his arms Diego Felipe Maya became key clues that the researchers followed.

The explosion at the Camilo Daza airport is the third large-scale attack in Cúcuta. Soldiers saw the moment in which the explosivists of the Police died.

The movements of those captured today (…) are documented. There are videos of security cameras, wiretaps, clothing and traces of explosives

In a joint operation between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, carried out on December 28 (13 days after the attack), Maya and the others involved were detained in the village. Santa Helena and the Jesús, Robledo Miramar and Brasilia neighborhoods, in Medellín.

(You may also be interested in: The five lies about the crime of Mauricio Leal and his mother)

“All the movements of those captured today, both in Medellín and in Cúcuta, are documented. There are security camera videos, telephone interceptions, items such as clothing and traces of explosives found in the places where these people stayed ”, explained from the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, they affirmed that the person hired to collect and dispose of the criminals’ belongings – a recycler from the area – threw them in the Los Patios sector. Investigators came to this place to gather evidence to find those responsible.

Victim or perpetrator?

Despite the probative material, sources close to the case anticipated that the process against those involved will be long and complex. In a hearing for the indictment of charges, last Wednesday, the first letters of the defense were known.

(See here all the articles of the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO)

For example, the attorney for Yuli Mileidy Mazo declared that her client is a victim, for the death of his partner, who had a load that he carried in a suitcase exploded.

The process moves it forward the 129th Prosecutor’s Office of Cúcuta, and two more captures are expected in the next few days.

EL TIEMPO also established that the testimony of one of the comrades of the dead explosivists, Mayor Oquendo, will be key to accessing more evidence and knowing if they were the target.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

On twitter: @uinvestigativehttps://twitter.com/Uinvestigativa