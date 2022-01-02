Dan Reeves, former NFL player and coach, dies at 77

Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves died Saturday at age 77, his family reported.

Dan Reeves spent 38 years in the NFL, won a Super Bowl as a player for the Dallas Cowboys, and added another as an assistant to Tom Landry with the same franchise. As head coach, he led the Denver Broncos to three Super Bowls and the Atlanta Falcons to one, although he lost those games.

Dan Reeves with Denver Broncos Getty Images

A statement released by his family through former Falcons media relations director Aaron Salkin said Reeves died of complications from dementia.

The statement said he died “in peace and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta.”

“His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans, as well as the rest of the NFL community,” the family said.

Between his passage through the Broncos, 1981 to 1992 and the Falcons, from 1997 to 2003, also led the New York Giants from 1993 to 1996.

At just 37 years old when he took over as coach of the Broncos in 1981, he built a team around the quarterback. John elway who made three appearances in the Super bowl during his 12 years in office.

But Denver never won a title under Reeves, being knocked out in his three trips to the title game.

Similarly, Reeves has an NFL record of 201 games won, 174 losses and just two draws, and he is one of only seven coaches in NFL history with more than 200 wins.

Reeves was a versatile player who played a key role in the Cowboys becoming an NFL powerhouse in the 1960s with Tom Landry, but his own coaching career, spanning three teams and 23 seasons , is where he really made his mark on the league.

AP INFORMATION WAS USED IN THIS REPORT