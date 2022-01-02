Demi Rose welcomes 2022 with her flirty new blonde look | INSTAGRAM

It was through a set of attractive videos how British model Demi Rose surprised her fans by wearing this new well-groomed blonde look to say goodbye to the year 2021 and receive the 2022.

The videos were placed in her stories and in them she decided to reveal how she would dress to celebrate this fired cycle, dress, some beautiful earrings, sunglasses and of course that beauty that characterizes it.

However, this time we were able to see her in a very different way, not every day she has the blond hair and apparently it is several days since he made this great change that his Internet fans do not stop enjoying, as well as his charms.

And it is that in several of the videos she appears moving her charms in a way that Internet users were hypnotized and very grateful to her for that beautiful detail.

It is also important to say that the young woman has become a content creation expert, considered by some users as the most beautiful woman in the world, incomparable.

Of course, she was also toasting and trying on some clothes, taking some photos and also showing off the beautiful sneakers she used with the piano key design.

Demi Rose shares her best looks and increasingly grabs her audience.



They could not miss those images with reflective phrases with which the young woman tries to convey a little of all the knowledge she has gained in recent years, seeking to give a little more than her appearance, For her the interior is also very important.

In addition, she shared some very funny images where we could see how she spent partying with her friends to say goodbye to the year, good times that will be difficult for her to forget, as well as how delicious her drinks were.

Finally, she appeared jumping right in front of the fireworks, a celebration that for her is the most important, since it is to finish one cycle and start another, full of possibilities and new projects.