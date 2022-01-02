Dian will begin to monitor companies that hire ‘webcam’ models

With the aim of enforcing tax obligations, the National Tax and Customs Directorate (Dian) reported that it began to monitor companies that offer services through technological platforms, including adult entertainment known as models. ‘webcam’.

The actions aimed at auditing are aimed, on the one hand, at ensuring that those who provide services in Colombia from abroad and through technological platforms are natural or legal persons, comply in the country with the tax obligations that correspond to them.

Likewise, the entity will verify that those who are already complying with said obligations are doing so correctly, in accordance with current legislation.

“Previous work already carried out by Dian has made it possible to identify a number of service providers from this group that are currently failing to fulfill their obligations in the country,” the entity warned.

Colombia has been adjusting its legislation with a view to regulating the activities or services provided through technological platforms, as has already happened with transportation, online payments and entertainment, among others.