Did Marvel announce the new leader of the Avengers? – Free Press

In this character he was in charge of commanding the avengers and with his death this is modified. But who will take that place.

Robert Downey Jr. in his character of Iron Man has been one of the favorite characters in the world of Marvel and his death in Avengers: Endgame it has also dealt a blow to the followers of this story.

Now that 2022 arrives, a series of long-awaited films that could help define a new leader. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It will be released in May.

Dr Strange will dive right into the Multiverse of madness in an installment in which Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes after his experience with Tobey Macguire’s Spider-Man and in which Benedict Cumberbatch will be accompanied by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

According to Infobae there is a first advance revealed in the second post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home and now a new text appeared that would function as a synopsis. It left the official site of Disney in Japan and would coincide with part of the events described in the first teaser:

Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, the strongest ex-genius, surgeon and wizard of all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous, has opened the door to a mysterious insanity called ‘multiverse’. To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the most powerful Scarlet Witch in the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe can no longer sustain itself with its power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange …

Will Doctor Strange win this position of central figure or will Marvel have other solutions for who leads the Avengers?