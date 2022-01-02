Discover what the Chinese horoscope holds for you in 2022, according to your birth animal

Mexico City.- East 2022 the Chinese horoscope will be governed by the Water Tiger, which begins from the month of February to January 23, 2023, discover what is this will have in store for you, according to you birth animal.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

As you know, in oriental culture they are not governed by signs, but by the animal of birth you have, which focuses on the year and not on the month of this, so that all those born throughout 2022 until on January 21, 2023, they will be ruled by the Water Tiger.

Discover what the year holds for you according to your birth animal:

Internet

Tiger

This year will bring many benefits in terms of employment, as good offers will be presented, such as trips abroad, but he advises that each important and radical decision should be patiently meditated, because once made it will have to be fully addressed.

Rat

This year offers economic and labor prosperity, so it is advisable to carry out those projects that you have in mind, either as a proposal to superiors or personally.

Rabbit

Many positive changes, opportunity to seek risk, but not make decisions lightly. There could be a new chance in love.

Internet

Dragon

Look for a change on a physical and emotional level, to improve in both areas. In money matters it will not be his best year, so the budget should be adjusted. It will continue to be the life of the party.

Snake

This year will be ideal to say goodbye to everything toxic in your life, the water tiger will make well-being flow and the bad will disappear and learn from every mistake.

Horse

Get ready to make difficult and important decisions, positive changes will come in all aspects, mainly to grow professionally.

Goat

You will have several work obstacles, which will be a very difficult year in all areas.

Internet

Bow

A year to undertake new projects and goals, which will give very positive results if you carry out a plan and make an effort to carry it out, receiving many economic benefits. Social life will increase and you will meet more people.

Rooster

Accepting support and putting aside pride to receive help and work as a team will bring financial benefits and in all areas.

Dog

Give yourself the opportunity to get to know the people around you more and try to change your routine a bit.

Pork

You will have to work more to achieve what you want, but this will benefit you in the work aspect and the projects in mind will be carried out without problems.

Internet

Source: Heraldo de México