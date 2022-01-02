Do mobiles with a MediaTek processor make worse photos than those with a Snapdragon?

According to vivo’s product manager, smartphones with MediaTek chips do not take worse photos than those equipped with Snapdragon chipsets.

There are currently two major manufacturers of mobile processors whose chips are present in 90% of Android smartphones on the market: Qualcomm and Mediatek.

Traditionally, Qualcomm chipsets have always been superior to those of its rival in terms of performance and benefits, but in the last two years, MediaTek has been able to turn this around and equalize the contest, mostly thanks to its new range of Dimensity gaming processors, even leading the mobile processor market in the second quarter of 2021.

Despite the apparent current equality between these processor manufacturers there is still a belief that mobiles with a MediaTek processor take worse photos than those with a Snapdragon chipset and, for this reason, below, we will try to elucidate if this is true or not.

Which terminals take better photos: those with a Snapdragon processor or those equipped with a MediaTek chipset?

Regarding this issue, recently, vivo’s product manager, Han Boxiao, has stated that, according to his experience in the sector, smartphones equipped with Mediatek chipsets they do not take worse photos than those with a Snapdragon processor, since, since the launch of the Mediatek Helio P70 in 2018, there is an equality between the products of both manufacturers in terms of ISP processing and camera lens support.

MediaTek is ready to fight with Qualcomm: these will be the first phones with its brand new Dimensity 9000

Anyway, we must bear in mind that vivo is a brand that works directly with MediaTek and that, therefore, these statements may not be entirely objective.

On the other hand, if we look at the ranking prepared by DxOMark with the mobiles with the best cameras on the market, we observe that the first smartphone with a Mediatek processor on this list is the vivo X70 Pro +, equipped with a Dimensity 1200, which is on the eighth rung, while The first mobile with Qualcomm chipset is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, equipped with a Snapdragon 888, which ranks second.

In relation to this, if we take into account that the mobiles with the best cameras are the high-end ones and that the vast majority of premium terminals presented this year are equipped with Snapdragon processors, everything seems to indicate that the large smartphone manufacturers consider that the chipsets of the American manufacturer they are the perfect complement to the cameras of your devices.

Anyway, we will have to wait to see if MediaTek’s new flagship processor for 2022, the Dimensity 9000, achieves match or even exceed in performance and performance to Qualcomm’s new high-end chipset for next year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

All the mobiles that will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Finally, based on our own experience analyzing terminals with both processors, we believe that mobiles with MediaTek chipsets still They are one step behind in the photographic section of which have Snapdragon chips.

Related topics: Photography and editing on Android, Phones, Chinese Phones, Mobile Processors

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe