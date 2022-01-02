Do you want José Pinto in San Lorenzo? Pedro Troglio pronounces

Pedro Troglio, former technician Olympia and today strategist of San Lorenzo, ruled on the rumors that place Jose Mario Pinto in the orbit of the Argentine team.

Speaking to Cinco Deportivo, the now technical director of the Argentina cyclone was consulted about the possibility of signing Honduran players for what will be their adventure in the League of your country.

“The first thing they ask you is if there are players. Logically, Argentine soccer is complicated, but the Honduran player has conditions and loyalty, then you have to get used to food and care ”, the four-time Honduran soccer champion began by answering.

The name of midfielder José Mario Pinto has sounded to reach the ranks of San Lorenzo, so Troglio had words of praise for the young Honduran midfielder.

“In Olimpia there are a lot of good players of which José Mario Pinto is one of them. Here in San Lorenzo there is a fine job that pursues several players and one needs four to five to strengthen himself, “he said.

And he added: “I have added about six or seven Honduran players to follow them “.

Pedro Troglio continued with the praise for José Mario Pinto and recalled one of the anecdotes he had with the midfielder in his time with Olimpia.

“We told José Mario Pinto that he plays nice, but he had to sacrifice himself for the team, in Argentina it is very difficult to find that type of player, but in Olympia I had no problems, “he said.