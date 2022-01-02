Dodgers sign Olympic medalist Eddy Álvarez

The Dodgers have signed infielder Eddy Álvarez, as announced by the players himself on his Instagram page. Due to the work stoppage, Álvarez’s contract must be a minor league agreement. Álvarez has already carved out a unique niche in sports history as one of only six athletes to win. medals in different sports both in the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Alvarez won a silver medal as part of the United States team baseball team last summer in Tokyo, Japan, and previously won a silver medal as part of the 5000m relay speed skating team at the Winter Games. 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Álvarez hit .188 / .287 / .287 in 115 plate appearances with the Miami Marlins, a team based in his hometown. Dodgers would like to catch a glimpse of Alvarez in spring training. He fits the Dodgers’ preferred model of versatile players, as Alvarez has quite a bit of experience as a second baseman, third baseman and shortstop during his professional career.

