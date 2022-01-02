Dojo Fight Club, the Clash of Clans karateka that you must try on your Android

Related news

App stores are flooded with games where you have to improve and build a village, a military base or a town, and this time we have found a game with these characteristics, but which differs from the rest in that what you have to grow is not a village but a Dojo.

Its name is Dojo Master, and it is an extremely complete game, something of which you will realize as you progress, Although not for that reason it is a complicated game but quite the opposite, since everything is very well explained

Simple mechanics

Dojo Fight Club, grow your apprentices and defeat the enemy

The Free Android

This game is a kind of Clash of Clans with a karateka setting in which you will start by creating your own Dojo with the name you choose, and this will be the home of all the members you decide to accept.

Dojo The Free Android

The Free Android

And it is that, in this game you will have several disciples You will train them to level up and be able to win over members of other rival dojos.

Master Dojo accept fighter

The Free Android

To do this you must create different buildings that They will be in charge of improving and enhancing skills of the members you choose, such as speed, constitution or stamina, for which you will need the gold that you are producing little by little.

In this sense, it is always a good idea have coffers at a good level to be able to use all the gold that you collect. Although as you will see, you should try to improve your buildings together to be able to have it as balanced as possible.

Matches where you will literally do nothing

Lost Combat in Dojo Master

The Free Android

Regarding fights, you should know that these are not your typical fights that you can find in a mobile video game, since your character will fight only against his opponent, without you having to intervene in any way.

Apprentices Dojo Master

The Free Android

There are different techniques that you can teach each of the fighters to increase some of their skills. When you build the temple they give you to choose one, and later you will also find them. You can only equip them to one fighter at a time.

You must bear in mind that there are times when the battles can go one way or the other due to some critical hits or to special abilities of the characters.

Master Dojo strength training

The Free Android

How to download Master Dojo on Google Play

Master Dojo is a totally free game in which you can progress by paying or having a little patience, and you can download the game for free on Google Play.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you