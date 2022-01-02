Ecuador will define its quota to Qatar in four games

The start of 2022 will be key to the Ecuadorian national team, who dreams of qualifying for his fourth world championship. In the first three months of the year the last four games of the playoffs, last chances for La Tri to secure their quota to Qatar.

At the moment, the team that leads Gustavo Alfaro he is third in the standings, with 23 points from 14 games. It is only surpassed by Brazil and Argentina, that in the absence of four dates they have already secured their classification.

With 23 goals in favor, La Tri consolidates as the second best offense of the qualifying rounds, only behind Brazil, which scored 27 goals. Likewise, it is the third best defense, after auriverdes and gauchos, with 13 goals conceded.

So far, he’s in a comfortable position. His followers, Colombia and Peru, are six points apart. That would allow them to achieve their classification in the next two dates, depending on their results at home against Brazil and on the road against Peru.

These are the remaining matches:

Brazil: Ecuador will receive the leader of the classification on January 27, 2022, at the Rodrigo Paz stadium in Quito. The national team is on a mission to break the undefeated of the Brazilians and secure the points of their penultimate game at home.

Peru: On February 1, La Tri will visit Lima, to face Peru. It will be a rematch, after losing in the first leg, in Quito. Depending on the results of the direct rivals and a win against Brazil, Ecuador could guarantee its place in Qatar, only with a draw.

Paraguay: The last away game for the national team will be against the Guarani, a team against which they achieved an important 2-0 at home. This match is scheduled for March 24.

Argentina: La Tri will close the playoffs at home when they host qualifier Argentina on March 29. DT Alfaro highlighted the difficulty of this last meeting, which is why he aspires to reach Qatar with a guaranteed place.