Eduardo Verástegui reiterates his rejection of the Covid-19 vaccine | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Despite having suffered Covid-19 and having gotten over it just two days ago, Eduardo Verástegui He reiterated his refusal about vaccines against this disease.

The Mexican actor expressed through his account Twitter, his stance against coronavirus preventive measures.

Verástegui had reported more than a week ago through the same media that he was positive for the virus and for that reason only Christmas would pass.

Eduardo Verástegui reiterates his anti-vaccine stance

However, this time the 47-year-old artist expressed his anti-vaccine stance in two messages.

“I have not vak …… nor am I going to vak ……. Happy year 2022! ”, Wrote Verástegui along with his congratulations for the coming year.

Later, and in response to criticism for his way of writing vaccine, Eduardo added: “Sorry, I wanted to write, I have not given the injection and I am not going to do it! #Liberty”.

They attack Verástegui on Twitter

As expected, the former singer was also the target of attacks on the social network, a fact that led him to respond to his detractors and continue to defend his way of thinking.

“As I have fun with Twitter, do not get angry colleagues of hatred, take everything with a sense of humor, do not go to heart attack me. I love you so much! Peace and good ”, he said in a mocking tone.

Despite the fact that the actor has suffered on different occasions the blocking of his social networks for demonstrating against the vaccines against Covid-19, it seems that Eduardo will continue to declare his refusal to this health action, like his colleagues Miguel Bosé and Paty Navidad.