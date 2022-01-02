El Salvador resumes qualifying in January with the visit to Columbus

The El Salvador team will resume the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on January 27 with the triple day in which they will visit the United States and Honduras and will have to receive the leader Canada in Cuscatlán.

El Salvador closed 2021 in seventh place in the octagonal and the World Cup qualifying round is uphill after eight games played.

For the three games in January, coach Hugo Pérez could incorporate Colombian Michell Mercado, who has an open nationalization process, and Brayan Gil, a Colombian-Salvadoran who plays for Alianza Petrolera and could return to a call-up Nelson Bonilla, from the Thai Port of Thailand.

The blue will be played in the first month of 2022, its chances of staying in the fight for one of the three direct spots to the World Cup or the playoffs.

The octagonal entered a hiatus in November and in the last six games of the tie, El Salvador only have two games left to play at home and four as visitors.

The team led by Hugo Pérez only needs to receive Canada and Costa Rica at Cuscatlán.

As a local, Azul has only been able to beat Panama (1-0) and the rest are pure draws against the United States (0-0), Honduras (0-0) and Jamaica (1-1).

El Salvador was left with six units and sees its chances of at least fighting for fourth place go away, but its helmsman Hugo Pérez is reluctant to throw in the towel.

The tie will restart on January 27, 2022 with a triple date of matches in which El Salvador will travel to North America to face the United States, in Columbus, where it will have cold and snow as its environment.

The Salvadoran team drew 0-0 at Cuscatlán on September 2 against the North American team and it was one of the games in which Azul left a good feeling.

The Salvadoran team will visit Lower.com Field. By that date, the climate in Columbus would average between a maximum of 2ºC and a minimum of -7ºC.

The city of Columbus is one of America’s favorite venues. In the past, he has played 11 games in the playoffs since 2000, winning eight and losing only two. In October 2021 they played there for the last time, in a 2-1 win against Costa Rica.

The second match of 2022 of the Cuscatleco team will be on January 30 against Honduras in Catracho territory. The Honduran team is last in the classification of the octagonal and will try to react after the arrival of Colombian Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez.

The first home game of 2022 will be against Canada, which is emerging as one of the candidates to win one of the three direct tickets to the Qatar World Cup.

The selection of the Maple Leaf and current leader of the octagonal will visit Cuscatlán on February 2. Before playing El Salvador, the Americans will face Honduras in San Pedro and host the United States, possibly in Edmonton.

MARCH

The triple date of March 2022 will be pure visits for the Blue and White. The Cuscatlecos will travel to the Caribbean on March 24 to face Jamaica, a team that was close to taking a victory for Cuscatlán, but El Salvador rescued the 1-1 with a last-minute goal from Alex Roldán.

The last home game for El Salvador will be on March 27 and will honor Costa Rica, which has had its ups and downs in the tie.

Hugo Pérez and company will close the tie with a visit to the Azteca stadium to face Mexico. The Aztecs did not have the best tie and gave up the lead after the loss to the United States and Canada.

El Tri solidly beat El Salvador 2-0 at Cuscatlán on October 10, a match that resulted in the expulsion of Salvadoran Mario Jacobo and Aztec Néstor Araujo.

El Salvador matches in the octagonal

Match Date

January 27, 2022 United States vs El Salvador

January 30, 2022 Honduras vs El Salvador

February 2, 2022 El Salvador vs Canada

March 24, 2022 Jamaica vs El Salvador

March 27, 2022 El Salvador vs Costa Rica

March 30, 2022 Mexico vs El Salvador