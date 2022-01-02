Elon Musk predicts that within 10 years man will reach Mars

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, thanks to the shares he owns in his 2 most successful companies, Tesla and SpaceX. So much so that he had to sell close to a million of these shares, for a value of 1,020 million dollars, to complete and be able to pay around 11,000 million dollars in taxes in United States.

In addition to having the greatest fortune in the world, he is an authorized voice to talk about space travel, so ehe blogger Lex Fridman took advantage of the lengthy interview he gave him for his podcast and asked him about when, for him, man will be able to set foot on Mars for the first time.

“At best it will be in about five years. At worst, ten years, “said billionaire Elon Musk.

The South African, a Canadian and American citizen, explained in the same talk that there is currently no ship capable of transporting humans to Mars, so there is “no amount of money” to do it at this time.

However, he took the opportunity to promote himself and said that the Starship being developed by SpaceX, “the most complex and advanced rocket ever made “, could be the first to lead man to the red planet.

In April, Elon Musk, the longtime promoter of the initiative to send expeditions to Mars and into space, added a new title to his bio on Twitter, proclaiming himself the “emperor of Mars.”

In the past the tycoon already warned that in the early stages of exploring Mars “a lot of people” could die, but he insisted that “it is a glorious adventure”.

