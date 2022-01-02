Everyone involved in the Román González and Juan Francisco Estrada trilogy is revealed

Boxrec, the most important boxing page in the world, officially registered the third fight between Román González and Juan Francisco Estrada for March 5 at Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California. When Boxrec announces a fight, it does so with all the elements of rigor, the committee that approves it, the promoter that organizes the event, the inspector in charge and the media authorized to broadcast the fight.

The trilogy between Chocolatito and El Gallo will be under the California Athletic Commission, Eddie Hearn registered as the organizer of the function, Mark Relyea will be the inspector in charge of the evening and DAZN will be in charge of broadcasting it for everyone. On this occasion Matchroom Boxing is betting on a completely Mexican audience, because San Diego is one of the cities with the highest number of Aztecs in the United States, due to the failure in attendance of Dallas, Texas, in the second fight held in March of 2021.

The third fight was originally going to take place on October 16, but Román González was not prepared for the fight, then it was moved to December, however, no date was found for its completion, not in January either. Chocolatito seemed to have thrown in the towel when he returned from his camp to Nicaragua, but at the last minute the parties reached an agreement for March, organizing the trilogy a year after the previous one, being much faster than the second, which had to wait eight years for its realization.

Both González and Estrada have not fought in that entire journey. The Aztec threatened to take another fight because Chocolatito did not look ready for the trilogy, however, he was finally convinced to wait for the fight that will leave him the biggest bag of his career. It is handled that the Mexican has already negotiated over a million dollars.