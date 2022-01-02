Everything Christian Nodal will leave for Belinda when they get married

The singer Christian nodal He is only 22 years old, but he is already thinking about his will so that all his assets are distributed among his future children and future wife, Belinda. The artist spoke on this topic to make it clear how he is preparing to sign the document and what his wishes are.

When asked if the Spanish singer would be in his inheritance, he indicated that if he marries her as planned, absolutely yes. “I don’t have a will yet because, really, I don’t have to leave a child or someone else. I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I am going to do it when I consider that I am in a bigger stage and my career is more finished ”, he affirmed.

No date yet marriage between Christian Nodal and Belinda, but they both really want to become husband and wife. The truth is that the coronavirus pandemic is delaying plans, mainly because they want to celebrate it in a big way, with a mega party full of friends and family.

He also mentioned the possibility of having children in the near future and he assured: “God’s plans are perfect and we are on the path in which God is guiding us and for now that is all there is.” The singers are still very young and, before planning to start a family together, they want to travel and continue enjoying as a couple.

The goods that Christian Nodal would give to Belinda

Both form one of the most established and successful couples in Mexico. The artist of “I let myself go” reaped a great fortune In his short career, it helped him to give himself all the possible tastes, such as buying a jet, a Ferrari and even having a gold tooth placed, something very common among singers and athletes.

TO Christian nodal She likes to show off her luxuries and on Instagram posted a photo posing next to an incredibly beautiful car – a Ferrari 488 Track that can cost up to $ 600,000. Also, he likes to wear expensive brands like Moschino and once on Twitter wrote: “After tonight my jet almost fell off I kind of grabbed more love out of life.”

The artist achieved fame as soon as he debuted, thanks to his song “Adiós, amor” which positioned him as one of the most popular singers in regional Mexican music. Today he is very happy with Belinda, with whom he plans a family and has already made it clear that all his material goods will also be hers. You like this couple?