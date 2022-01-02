Everything Christian Nodal will leave for Belinda when they get married

The singer Christian nodal He is only 22 years old, but he is already thinking about his will so that all his assets are distributed among his future children and future wife, Belinda. The artist spoke on this topic to make it clear how he is preparing to sign the document and what his wishes are.

When asked if the Spanish singer would be in his inheritance, he indicated that if he marries her as planned, absolutely yes. “I don’t have a will yet because, really, I don’t have to leave a child or someone else. I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I am going to do it when I consider that I am in a bigger stage and my career is more finished ”, he affirmed.

