Everything we know about Betty White’s cause of death

Her career spanned decades and saw her light up the small screen, the big screen, the stage, and anywhere else people were willing to lend their eyes and ears to a performance. The iconic actress died at her home on the morning of December 31, reported TMZ.

The agent and friend of White, Jeff witjassaid in a statement to People on December 31: “Although Betty I was about to turn 100, I thought I would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world she loved so much. I do not think that Betty she has never feared death because she always wanted to be with her dearest husband, Allen ludden. I thought I would be with him again. “

Before his death, White appeared on the cover of the magazine People, where she shared that she felt “lucky to be in such good health” at the time of the interview.

Betty White allegedly died of natural causes

When Betty white died on December 31, it was due to natural causes, reported TMZ. A source told the outlet that White “He did not have any sudden illness, nor was he battling any particular ailment.”

TMZ added that they were told that “he was believed to have died of natural causes.” White, who would have turned 100 on January 17, had been cautious since the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to remain largely isolated for their own safety.

TMZ reported in early 2020 that sources claimed that the actress He stayed mainly inside his Los Angeles home.

However, the “Golden Girls” actress never seemed to lose her positivity, even during COVID-19 and getting older. He worked well into his 90s and told People In January 2021 that “having a sense of humor” has been his trick for his fruitful life.

He added: “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the negative side … It takes too much energy to be negative. Also having a good agent to keep me busy all the time. “