Fabián Bustos, the second best coach in America in 2021 for the readers of the newspaper El País, from Uruguay | Football | sports

Meritorious recognition to the coach of the Canaries who in two years has achieved a LigaPro Serie A title and placed the team in stellar positions in the region.

In second place, quite a bit further away from Marcelo Gallardo, the fellow Argentine Fabián Bustos was chosen by the readers of the Uruguayan newspaper The country as the best coach in America of the 2021 course.

As in 2020, the Doll Gallardo was once again the best voted by the readers of Ovación (the sports section of The country) and in second place was the head of the bench of Barcelona Sporting Club, who was a semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

Bustos was Gallardo’s escort after obtaining 18% of the votes. The one from River received 35%.

Meritorious recognition to the coach of the Canaries who in two years has won the LigaPro Serie A 2020 title and returned stellar positions to the team in the region.

The podium was closed by the Brazilian Cuca (Atlético Mineiro) with 13%. It was surprising that Abel Ferreira, who was crowned the best technician for journalists in the other survey he carried out The country, will finish in the fourth position with 10%.

As for the ideal eleven of the continent that the fans made up, they include the Ecuadorian Piero Hincapié, the Argentine-Ecuadorian Damián Díaz and the Uruguayan Bruno Piñatares, these last two starters with Barcelona SC in 2021.

In the arc is Weverton (Palmeiras), in defense Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Hincapié, for his past in Talleres de Córdoba; and the wingers are Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras) and Milton Casco (River Plate); in the midfield are Enzo Pérez (River Plate), Piñatares, Díaz and Matías Zaracho (Atlético Mineiro); the forwards are Julián Álvarez (River Plate) and Hulk (Atlético Mineiro).

For the conformation of the best eleven of America Hincapié obtained 36% of the votes, and Bruno Piñatares and Damián Díaz, 28% each.

Among the players who came in second place in each of the positions according to the readers of Ovation who participated in the 36th edition of the survey of The country, the Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, from the Uruguayan team Cerro Largo, forms the virtual bench behind the Brazilian Weverton. (D)