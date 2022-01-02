Famous Cubans welcome 2022

Various Cuban artists They decided to welcome 2022 with joy and optimism, and they have made this noticeable on their social networks, where they have shared beautiful messages for their audience.

Yotuel romero, one of the most relevant Cuban musicians of the past year, welcomed his followers to the “Double-2”, which, he predicted, will be the “year of love and freedom.” In his song Homeland and Life The musician affirms that the definitive changes for Cuba will arrive in 2022.

People of the Zone, who also participated in this project, winner of several Grammys Awards, thanked “everyone who has accompanied us in 2021!” and wished them a happy 2022. “Thank you for making this year an extraordinary year. We love you!”, they expressed.

Yomil, who had a year marked by music and political activism -especially after his participation in the protests of July 11 (11J) and the publication of his song “De Cuba soy” -, also wished a happy new year for his public.

For its part, The Funky He pointed out that it has been a year of great sadness and pain due to the imprisonment of hundreds of Cubans, and because there are “mothers suffering for their children, young people unjustly condemned for peacefully demonstrating.” However, he said that he senses that in 2022 there will be a change in Cuba “and it will be definitive because that is what the people want, FREEDOM, and that we can have a dignified life as human beings.”

In tune with these statements Descemer He commented that “it has been a particularly difficult year for the Cuban people,” and said that he is “saddened to know how many families were laid off this year separated.” “I am saddened by all those political prisoners who will not be able to embrace their own! Dismissal this year with the same desire #PatriaYVida for Cuba,” he said.

Leoni Torres and her family They also wished Cubans a happy year, with a beautiful photograph with actress Yuliet Cruz and her two children.

The Goddess of Cuba made a count of 2021: “This 2021 I signed a contract with Ambos Media, we helped a child to fulfill his dream, we fed a hungry lady, we created a television show where we invited as many artists as marginalized by our country, I managed to For Romay to be a professional hired with papers, we managed to do concerts again, we bought a beautiful house, a car, and I lost my mother, “he said.

For their part, artists from The neighbors above They said goodbye to 2021 with funny videos, and invited not to miss the program in 2022.

