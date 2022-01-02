fashion jumps to the metaverse

Large firms such as Gucci, Zara, Balenciaga or Nike see in the digital universe and video games an opportunity to sell more and reach young people

Although it is hard to believe, the pandemic has accelerated our digital life to the point that clothing of clothing and articles of high fashion virtual at a higher price than its physical version. That is what happened last May, when a replica of the luxurious Dionysus bag from the Italian house Gucci was sold in the video game Roblox for about $ 4,115 when the actual purse costs $ 3,400. Outside the platform, that object does not exist, it has no use or value.

How is something like this happening? In recent months we have witnessed the popularization of the so-called metaverse, the idea that the future of the Internet will be interconnected virtual worlds in which each user can participate, interact and simulate a parallel life through a avatar and make all kinds of payments through cryptocurrencies. The proliferation of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), a technology that enables the authenticity and ownership of limited digital assets to be certified, has accelerated the emergence of a virtual economy that is transforming the fashion industry.

This new reality is already being lived in the world of video game. Dressing your character in the style that you like the most has been something common for years, but not so long ago that brands have opted to sell in their digital market. Just as Gucci struck a collaboration agreement to market their clothing on Roblox, Louis Vuitton already did it in 2019 with League of Legends Y Balenciaga has done it this September with Fortnite, where users already hold parade contests. Three large luxury brands that have partnered with videogames that accumulate almost 100 million active users every day, most of whom do not exceed 34 years.

A transformative business

This strategy seeks to open new avenues of income for the near future. Selling items to change the appearance of video game characters (‘skins‘) generates about $ 40 billion a year, according to DMarket estimates. Although its figures are not public, it is estimated that Fortnite generates between 3,000 and 5,000 million dollars a year, much of it from the sale of virtual suits, which is more than firms such as Prada or Dolce and Gabbana. “It could be argued that it is already one of the largest clothing companies in the world & rdquor ;, the venture capitalist noted. Matthew ball, an expert in the metaverse.

It’s easy to get your hands on your head with this phenomenon. The main function of clothing is to warm and cover the body, something that in the metaverse loses its meaning. However, that does serve another high fashion goal, which is dressed as a symbol of identification and social projection. The pandemic has emphasized that the new generations play, socialize and buy in these video games and brands are moving there to more easily seduce young people. “We want to start catching up before anyone else & rdquor ;, he explained Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Gucci. “Now that operation doesn’t bring much business, but it could be a source of business tomorrow.”

More than being a trend, the virtual innovation is opening a new world for fashion. Dior created an augmented reality mobile application to see how your clothes fit without having to try them on, Tommy Hilfiger has integrated interactive virtual stores on its website and Balenciaga presented its fall 2021 collection with a video game.

The ‘fast fashion’ is virtualized

Although video games have been its catalysts, the virtual economy is also growing due to other types of ecosystem platforms, such as Decentraland or The Sandbox. There, there are investment firms that are spending millions to buy virtual land to build districts for luxury fashion. Something like a digital version of Fifth Avenue in New York or Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona. The objective is to rent or resell these properties to clothing brands that want to be present in those worlds and build virtual stores to make cash in the future.

Like a snowball, ‘fast fashion’, the generalist fashion industry, is also following in the footsteps of pioneering firms to virtualize itself. Zara It has launched a clothing line that will be marketed on the Zepeto virtual platform; Van’s has opened a space on Roblox so that its users can skate and design new shoes; Uniqlo has done the same in Minecraft Y H&M has done it in Animal Crossing.

That the shoes or sweaters that are sold there cannot be touched does not mean that they have no value. When sold as NFT, these products are marked as unique, rare and indivisible. That opens the door for these luxury firms to launch limited collections of virtual garments at astronomical prices. However, these items can be resold over and over again, relaunching their value each time they are traded.

The speculative risk of this business is enormous. Without going any further, on December 12 the French fashion house Hermes accused a user, Mason Rotschild, of being selling for thousands of dollars and without permission digital replicas like NFT of the luxurious Birkin bag. In turn, he denounced that other users were doing the same, copying the copy and selling it out there. Everybody wants to get a slice of this digital gold rush.