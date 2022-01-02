Florcita Polo on distancing from Néstor Villanueva: “My children are the only loves I have” | entertainment | nndc | SHOWS

Florcita Polo traveled to Pucallpa to work and celebrate the end of the year party. From there, he offered an interview in which he spoke about his plans for 2022 and also referred to the marriage crisis he is going through with Néstor Villanueva.

In conversation with the Trome newspaper, Florcita Polo clarified that she is focused on her work and that she prefers to keep everything that concerns her private life in reserve; However, he left a phrase that caught everyone’s attention.

“I prefer not to talk about that topic (her marriage crisis with Néstor Villanueva), I am focused on working, what happens in my personal life remains for me”, expressed the daughter of Susy Díaz.

“I decided not to talk about my things, I only think about my children and projects … My children are my driving force and motive and I thank God for giving them to me, they are both proud of the mother they have. They are the only loves that I have in my life”, added.

On the other hand, Florcita Polo also told how she celebrated Christmas in the company of her mother. He said he made the decision to reunite with Susy after the losses of close family members.

“Beautiful (Christmas), I received it with my mother (Susy Díaz) and my son Stefano. It is the first Christmas that I spend with her and I decided that way after losing our relativesWell, as I said, it was quite a painful experience for us ”, Polo specified.

