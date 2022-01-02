Galilea Montijo leaves, dismissals in ‘Hoy’, lawsuits and more scandals of Televisa during 2021

Mexico City.- 2021 was full of controversies in Televisa and it is that the most recognized artists of the company such as Galilea Montijo were in the public eye for months due to the scandals in which they got into.

Without a doubt, the driver from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo, takes first place in the ranking of controversies during the past year since from beginning to end, she never stopped giving what to talk about. One of the strongest gossip he faced is his alleged resignation to the program Today.

Journalist Alex Kaffie was one of the many communicators who reported that the actress had also spoken with the San Ángel executives to inform them that I needed to leave the morning after 14 years there due to his health problems.

Finally Gali herself came out to deny the rumor and denied her departure from the broadcast led by the production company Andrea Rodriguez Doria.

Ximena Córdoba and Raúl Coronado

In the middle of the year, one of the most notorious scandals emerged as it was leaked that the host Ximena Córdoba and the actor Raúl Coronado were dating in a romantic plan after meeting in The Stars Dance Today and although he was still married to the mother of his only child, the actress Pahola Staircase.

Although the couple of dancers discarded this version, the Mexican gallant’s own wife confessed that there was infidelity.

I did not like that in the program they put a photo of me so that he could say that we were well and happy, when the reality was already different; he already had waves with Ximena, he put together a show saying he had a family and it was humiliating, “said the woman from Veracruz to TVNotes.

Renowned actress Elvira Monsell, who has at least 46 years of artistic trajectory, publicly denounced that he had time without a project on the small screen because the producers they did not want to hire her because he had very few followers on social media.

People who ask me why I have not returned to work, something very sad happens in my environment, they give you work depending on how many followers you have, the important thing is how many followers you have and this of the networks does not give me … I hope some day there is a producer who is interested in my career “, he confessed through Instagram.

Later she came out to clarify that a producer had never denied her a role due to her low audience, but she said that friends from the media confirmed that she must have at least 100,000 followers to be considered for a project.

Sherlyn threatens Andrea Legarreta

During the first months of the year a series of audios was leaked where the actress is heard Sherlyn Gonzalez speaking pests about his colleague from Televisa, Andrea Legarreta, and even dares to threaten her for supposedly treating her badly.

After being partners in the program Today, the former star of Rebel He dared to call the well-known driver a bitch and he does not stop insulting her throughout the recording that the witcher showed Jorge Clairvoyant.

What I wanted to show you is what bitch Andrea Legarreta behaves. What things! I swear I have no idea what I did to him. Pin … crazy old woman! Well yeah, who knows what stung him. Poor! Don’t let mom go… in a while I’m going to take her job and what are she going to do? ”Sherlyn said in the audios.

After this delicate situation, the new mother has not visited the Las Estrellas morning forum again and it is speculated that a veto.

Right at the beginning of this 2021 it was confirmed that the famous Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin had been fired from the cast of Today And the most shocking thing was that although he had been working there for 7 years, they did not give him a formal goodbye in the program and they took him out the back door just like Pedro Prieto.

The actor had been absent from the morning for the recordings of the series 40 and 20 and when he finally fully rejoined, the production company Andrea Rodriguez notified him that his cycle there was over. Later he continued to appear with his interviews of the section Pin the tail on the donkey, but these finally disappeared from the project.

Source: El Heraldo de México, Grupo Fórmula and YouTube Chisme no Like