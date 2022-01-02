get the most out of it with these tricks

Related news

Xiaomi has slightly remodeled its gallery application for its update to MIUI 13, although you can enjoy all the news of the gallery with previous versions such as MIUI 12. Now, we are going to teach you how to take full advantage of the Xiaomi gallery, one of the best additions to the customization layer and that includes a large number of functions natively that will save you from having to install other third-party apps.

Watermark your photos

Watermark in Xiaomi gallery

One of the most interesting tricks of the company’s new gallery is that you can add a watermark to the images in the gallery. In this way, you can make it clear that an image is yours so that it cannot be used. You can put the name you want, but it must have a maximum of 14 characters.

Click on the image you want to see it in full screen.

Select Add watermark.

Write the name you want to be displayed in the image.

Cut out with perspective

Crop with perspective

If you are not happy with the angle at which you have taken a picture, or you just want to change the angle, you can make a perspective cutout, It will be done automatically or manually, as you prefer. You just have to manually move the corner points wherever you want for the trimming to take place.

Click on the image you want to adjust to see it in full screen

Click on Adjust.

Hit the crop icon to adjust it manually.

Cut out your silhouette and stand on another image

Silhouette cutout in the Xiaomi gallery

Xiaomi’s new gallery also integrates news in terms of cutting the silhouette of people, so that you can cut out your silhouette and put it on a custom background. It is a crop that is carried out automatically and regardless of whether the image is a portrait mode photo or not. You can choose the backgrounds that are integrated into the gallery or choose another image to be the background.

Select one or more photos from the feed of the images by holding down on them.

Click on Creativity.

Click on Cutout.

Hit the gallery button.

Adjust your silhouette until you are happy and save.

Use smart filters

Filters in the Xiaomi gallery

Smart filters also have a place in the Xiaomi app, and you can use them to modify the appearance of images in which people appear. These filters can be of different types, and recognize the shape of the people in the pictures to apply only to the background, at least in some types.

Select one or more photos from the feed of the images by holding down on them.

Click on Creativity.

Hit Art.

Select the filter you want.

Create a collage

Collage in the Xiaomi gallery

Yes, on the other hand, if you want to create a collage by joining different images, you can do it based on models that position the photos in various ways, in addition to having the possibility of having a text or the date. These are the most interesting pre-designed models that you can also modify, in addition to being able to adjust each image in the collage.

Select multiple photos from gallery.

Click Creativity.

Hit Collage.

Select the model that you like the most.

Create a custom video

Video with images in the Xiaomi gallery

On the other hand, there is also the possibility of creating a presentation video with the photos you select, for which there are also several pre-designed models that will help you do it more easily. Can compress all images into 10 seconds of video, or allow it to last longer, something ideal to share on social networks. In addition, you can also modify the audio and even edit the order in which they are displayed.

Select multiple images.

Click Creativity.

Hit Clip

Review the images you have deleted

Deleted images from Xiaomi gallery

You may have accidentally deleted an image, but luckily Xiaomi has a recycle bin that is more complete than ever and that will show you how much is left before they are automatically deleted. In addition to being able to delete them all automatically.

Go to the Albums page.

Tap on recycle bin

Access files based on their extension

Files of the same type in the Xiaomi Gallery

If you have many image files with a different extension than the usual ones, like for example GIF files, the gallery itself will group them so that you can see a folder with all of them. This is a very interesting addition to avoid having to navigate between the different folders on your mobile in search of a specific type of file.

Go to the Albums page.

Click on GIF or on the file name that comes out.

Save space by deleting photos

Xiaomi Gallery Cleaner

If you have too many images in the gallery, you can access the smart cleaner to quickly remove duplicates and similar images that you may not want to keep. Once you have analyzed the images, it will divide them into different sections so that you can decide what to erase and what to keep.

Go to the Albums page.

Click on cleaner.

Select from the different categories what you want to delete.

View more images in the main feed

See more images in the Xiaomi Gallery

As in Google Photos and in the mythical Sony gallery in the past, the new gallery of the Chinese company allows you to zoom out or zoom in to enlarge or reduce the size of the images that are seen in each album, so that you can have a more complete or more specific overview of the photographs that you have saved on your Xiaomi mobile or tablet.

Go to the main Photos screen.

Make the gesture of zooming in or out with your fingers

