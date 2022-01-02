Gonzalo Plata would make the leap to the first division of Spain Osasuna

Gonzalo Plata would be living his last months with Valladolid.

This season the Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata left Sporting Lisboa of Portugal to play for Real Valladolid in the second division of Spain. The decision was due to a sporting issue since despite being a minor league it would have more options to play, something that happened and that caused other clubs to already analyze the signing of the ‘tricolor’.

The European press assures that Gonzalo Plata would be living his last games as a Valladolid player and would make the leap to a first division team. Osasuna de Navarra would have already reached an agreement with Sporting de Lisboa for the transfer of the former Independiente del Valle.

In the event that Valladolid does not exercise the purchase option, Osasuna would have a free hand to take the Ecuadorian team, remaining only to agree with the player. The option is valued at 10 million euros, a somewhat high value for the economy of the ‘Pucela’.

In case of being transferred, Osasuna will also have the same value as a purchase option in the case that it performs in the 2022-2023 season.