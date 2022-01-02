Google | 5 tips not to fall for a scam | Cyber ​​theft | Cybercriminals | Applications | Data | PC | nnda | nnni | DATA

With the arrival of 2022, online offers campaigns intensify, such as tickets and offers, and incidences of fraud also increase; therefore, it is important to be very careful when making an online purchase.

Many of these scams come through email as phishing, for this reason when you receive an email with the news of a special promotion or a new approved bank credit for your purchases, it is better that you stop and evaluate before click. To be safe from cybercriminals, Google provides five safety tips.

LOOK: Google Maps: this is what the pool looks like today where Sabrina’s “Boys, boys, boys” was filmed

More secure passwords

To avoid password theft, it is advisable to create a unique password for each account, thus eliminating this risk. Make sure each password is difficult to guess, and better yet, at least eight characters long. Use a password manager to make it easy to create and use strong and unique passwords across all your devices, without the need to remember or repeat each one. Google’s password manager, built directly into Chrome, Android, and the Google app, can help you do this.

Set up the safety net

To avoid data leaks, it is recommended that you set up a security phone number or email address and keep it updated so that banks and other service providers can contact you immediately if there is suspicious activity on your account. If you use a Google account, you can review any recent security issues with Security Check. Within this tool, you can also run a password check to see if any have been violated and then change them if necessary. You can also consider adding “two-step verification.”

Check for suspicious URLs or links

Phishing is a trick to reveal very important personal or financial information, such as a password or bank details. It can be presented in many ways, for example as a fake login page. To avoid being a victim of phishing, never click on links of questionable origin, hover over the link (or press and hold the link text on a mobile device) to confirm the URL and ensure that the website or the app are legitimate, and check that the URL starts with “https”.

Beware of email scams

Messages from strange senders can be suspicious and even a simple communication from someone you trust, like your bank, could be an attempted identity theft (phishing). Don’t respond to suspicious instant messages, pop-ups, or emails that ask for personal information. Never click on dubious links or enter personal information in forms or surveys that you don’t know came from.

Check the files well before downloading them

Some sophisticated phishing attacks can be carried out using documents and PDF attachments that are infected. If you receive a suspicious attachment, use Chrome or Google Drive to open it. Google will scan the file automatically and you will see a warning if we detect a virus. Online security is everyone’s responsibility. Knowing the benefits, risks and solutions offered by the web are the first steps to build a better, more responsible and secure experience