Government says that Choquehuanca trusts traditional medicine and that the restrictions will reach it if it is not vaccinated

The vice president, David Choquehuanca, communicated to the national government that he trusts traditional medicine And that is why he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, which is why the restrictions that will apply from January 1 will reach him, like anyone in the country.

Jorge Richter, presidential spokesman, indicated that it will be a personal decision of the second national authority if he agrees to a dose in the coming days. or present at least twice a week a PCR test to ensure that you did not contract Covid-19.

“The vice president what has pointed out and said is that he has a confidence in traditional medicineTo date there is no record that shows that the vice president has been vaccinated, ”said the spokesman on Wednesday.

He explained that Choquehuanca will not enjoy any benefits and You will have to pay for the test with your own resources to rule out that you are a carrier of the virus. He also said that his refusal to be vaccinated could have consequences in the international arena.

“The records of the Ministry of Health say that the vice president has not been vaccinated, if he does in the next few days, we are all going to find out; if you don’t, at any time, anyone traveling abroad has a conflictNot because of Bolivia but because countries abroad demand that he be vaccinated, because they have made those decisions, “he added.

“It is a personal decision, of course we have suggested that Bolivians get vaccinated, but (the Choquehuanca thing) is an absolutely personal decision, “he added.

“The restrictions will reach it internally and internationally, each one, within the framework of their freedoms, makes the decision that they think benefits or correspondsAnd if the vice president suddenly makes the decision to get vaccinated, tomorrow or on January 5, to say a date, then he will, but they are personal decisions, ”the spokesperson insisted in an interview with Red Uno.