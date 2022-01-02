Governor Announces New Executive Order: Prohibition and Closure of Businesses from 12:00 am | Agencies

Governor Pedro Pierluisi today signed a new executive order aimed at reducing and controlling contagions by covid-19 on the Island.

Executive Order 2021-086 states that All private businesses that serve the public must remain closed from 12:00 am to 5:00 am, a period in which a Dry Law was also established.

In addition, any mass activity of over 250 people is prohibited, either inside any facility or outside.

The order will take effect as of next Tuesday, January 4, and will be effective until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“As a measure to control the contagion of covid-19, the closure is ordered during the hours of 12:00 am to 5:00 am of all private operations that serve the public, including, but not limited to, those that are commercial, professional , non-professionals, consumer services, sales, financial, recreation or entertainment, sports, among others, “says the Executive Order.

The exceptions of industries that may operate without time limits are: private operations that do not serve the public, such as commercial, industrial, manufacturing, construction, and distribution services; agricultural, agricultural and administrative offices; among others similar, as well as gas stations, supermarkets and health services, including mental health services, hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceuticals, bioscience facilities, health centers, vaccination centers, clinical laboratories and tracking centers, among others .

The chief executive added the importance of each citizen continuing to protect himself against covid-19. “It is always important to emphasize individual responsibility and prudence before engaging in any activity that could endanger your life and that of other more vulnerable people, as well as the importance of each eligible person getting their booster dose.”

Pierluisi continued to urge all residents and visitors to the island to be strict with the use of masks, physical distancing, and hand washing.

Similarly, it was anticipated that Pierluisi will issue new mandates to require the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

The other executive orders against COVID-19 remain in force

Pierluisi also recalled that the OE 2021-085 remains in effect until Sunday, January 16, 2022.

This order established the reduction of occupancy for all businesses where people remove their masks to consume food and beverages: 50 percent of capacity for indoor establishments and 75 percent for places abroad.

Mass activities of closed modality in theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums and convention centers can be carried out by reducing the capacity to 50 percent of the capacity of the place. The activities that take place in these same places – but that operate outdoors – may be carried out after reducing the capacity to 75 percent.

Said activities will remain in force as long as they comply with the new executive order and their maximum capacity does not exceed 250 people.

Another measure of the chief executive also includes the OE 2021-080, which requires full vaccination against covid-19 to attend mass events, as well as a negative test performed 48 hours or less before attending the event.

Also, the OE 2021-081 established the requirement of the complete dose of vaccine against covid-19 or negative test of 48 hours or less to enter food and drink establishments.