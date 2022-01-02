Is there a search that you regularly do in Google Chrome? Create a shortcut on the home screen to save time, it is very simple.

Google applications and services contain so many secret functions that it is best to use them regularly to find those hidden tools and thus be able to get the most out of them. That just happened to us fiddling with Google Chrome, as we have found a function that allows create shortcuts to a specific search on the home screen of an Android mobile.

It is a very useful tool, since it avoids having to open the browser and write in the text field what we want to search for. Without a doubt, if you create shortcuts to your usual searches, you can save a few seconds and gain comfort. This, added to the best tricks for Google Chrome, will allow you to dominate the Google browser to the maximum.

How to create a shortcut to a search in Google Chrome

Shortcuts are very useful elements on the mobile phone, since, as their name suggests, they allow quick access to a tool, application, search or web page. Thus, we save all the intermediate steps to be done to get to the destination. Many times we don’t use shortcuts for the time it saves, but for the convenience they provide.

If we focus on Google Chrome, these shortcuts are very useful with web pages or searches that you frequent very often. Without going any further, in Andro4all we have already seen how you can create a shortcut to a web page on Android to place it on the home screen of the terminal.

If you usually visit multiple websites related to a topic and you want to create a shortcut to general search that takes you to those pages, you can also do it in Chrome. As we said, using the Google browser we have found this function that can become a most interesting trick.

It is very, very easy to create a shortcut to a search in Google Chrome, you just have to follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your mobile. Perform the search which you want to access quickly. You will see that after the first result a message appears that suggests you make a shortcut for that search. Just tap on the button “Create Shortcut” so that it joins the home screen of your mobile.

During our tests we found that Google Chrome does not suggest creating a shortcut with all searches, but that you can do it anyway following a very simple process. So you can do it:

Open Google Chrome on your mobile. Perform the search which you want to access quickly. Tap on the three dot button in the upper right corner. In the options menu, select the option “Add to home screen”. Choose the name you want to give the search shortcut.

Both methods are just as useful to create a shortcut to a search in Google Chrome. You know, instead of having to open the browser and type what you want to search for, you just have to tap on the icon located on the home screen.

