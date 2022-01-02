How was the party of Belinda and Christian Nodal to receive 2022 | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Just as they were the couple of 2021, Belinda and Christian Nodal will once again be the center of attention of the entertainment media after starting 2022 together more in love than ever. This time, the witnesses of this love were the relatives of the regional music singer with whom they welcomed the New Year in Cartagena, Colombia.

As you remember, the couple spent the Christmas holidays with the family of the interpreter of “Light without gravity”Taking advantage of the fact that the Mexican’s parents went to visit their daughter Amely in Canada; so now it was their turn to be with the Nodal.

But how was the meeting, where the Spanish was next to her future in-laws and brothers-in-law. Here are all the details.

Belinda and Christian Nodal started the year more in love than ever (Photo: Silvia Cristina Nodal / Instagram)

HOW WAS BELINDA AND CHRISTIAN NODAL’S PARTY TO RECEIVE 2022?

It was thanks to Silvia Cristina Nodal, mother and manager of the interpreter of “They did not tell you badly”, that it was possible to know how the family reunion of the Nodal with Belinda was thanks to the fact that she posted several moments on her social networks.

THE PLACE OF THE CELEBRATION

The decoration of the place in Cartagena, where Belinda and Christian Nodal received New Year 2022 (Photo: Silvia Cristina Nodal / Instagram)

The first thing he shared was the place where they were going to receive the New Year 2022. A space whose decoration was very elegant, as there was a luxurious table with flower arrangements and a banquet.

“A very different year in this beautiful and beautiful country: Oh, beautiful Cartagena! My best wishes, that this coming year comes loaded with many blessings and above all full of health,” wrote Beli’s future mother-in-law.

THE COUPLE’S LOOK

Belinda’s pink dress that left Christian Nodal more in love (Photo: Silvia Cristina Nodal / Instagram)

How could it be otherwise, Belinda wore a flirty short pink dress that left her partner with his mouth open, who did not stop looking at her at all times and more when he took the microphone to sing some songs for the family and guests.

While Christian Nodal had a more casual look, as he was wearing a dark green shirt and black pants.

A HUG PER NEW YEAR

Belinda and Christian Nodal greeting each other for 2022 (Photo: Silvia Cristina Nodal / Instagram)

When the bells sounded warning that it was midnight, the singers clasped in a strong and loving embrace, wishing each other all the best for this 2022, which apparently would be the year in which they arrive at the altar.

Meanwhile, Nodal’s relatives also did the same, some even made their speeches and we saw some get under the table. Then came the toast.

INTERPRET THEMES

Christian Nodal performing songs for his family at the New Year’s celebration (Photo: Silvia Cristina Nodal / Instagram)

Both were delighting those attending the end of the year party with their voices and themes. When Belinda performed “Bella Traición”, her boyfriend couldn’t stop looking at her and intoned the lyrics very excited.

The same did Christian Nodal, who also sang several songs with the passion that characterizes him.

INSTAGRAM VIDEOS OF NEW YEAR’S PARTY