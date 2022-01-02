How you can activate the ‘Take a break’ function on Instagram once it is activated in Spain

It is well known that social networks generate addiction. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram among others, seems to be not characterized by looking out for the well-being of its users, or at least not as much as it should. However, on Instagram they have implemented a new function to control addiction.

This tool is called Take a break and it will notify the users of the social network of all the time they have spent in it in order to make them aware and put it aside for a while. This feature is only for iPhone users in the United States, Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

It is unknown when it will arrive in Spain

To activate this function, only a few steps need to be followed:

  • Access the application profile
  • Go to Your activity, by tapping on the icon of the three horizontal lines
  • Walk into Weather and then in Manage your time
  • Configure the tool Schedule reminder for a break

Spanish users cannot access this function but they do have the option to limit the time they spend using Instagram. In this way, they will not be able to use the platform for more minutes than those that have been set as a limit. To do this, they must access Schedule daily reminder.

