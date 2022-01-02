“I’m sorry, who are you?”; this is the new fraud via WhatsApp

Some use WhatsApp to commit fraud (Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration)

No surprise there is many people who use WhatsApp to scam or extort money, however, it has just been detected a new modus operandi in which the attackers send a message and they earn the trust of the victim.

It all starts by sending a message saying something like: “Sorry, who are you? I found you in my address book. ” With that excuse they start a conversation in which they are always friendly.

Through the site WaBetaInfo, specialized in news about WhatsApp, it was revealed this new scam where criminals get simple details like name, job, age, through complimenting the victim.

And as expected, after a long conversation, scammer asked to be added on my personal social account, like Instagram or Facebook, “said the platform when recounting the manner of the attack.

Image of the WhatsApp application (Photo: dpa)

Once they have been added to social networks they will try to get more information such as your list of friends or places where you have been. From there they will proceed to the next step which is blackmail, telling you that they will share some confidential pictures with friends or family if you don’t give them money.

However, it does not matter that you make a deposit to them, since they will always keep asking for money in endless blackmail.

To avoid falling victim to fraudsters you must ignore messages from unknown numbers who pretend not to know you and are trying to get information through praise or kind comments.

You can also report the contact number to WhatsApp so that the platform is in charge of definitively blocking the number. Also, you should make sure to configure the privacy for your profile picture in “My Contacts”. If something goes wrong, report it to the police – the police may be able to locate the phone number.

WhatsApp logo (Photo: ComputerHoy.com)

However, this opens the door for cybercrime to take advantage of networks to sneak malicious files that are intended to scam and steal data.

According to the National Institute of Cybersecurity of Spain (INCIBE) WhatsApp users could be exposed to a computer virus.

The security breach was discovered in version 2.21.22.6 and earlier, as these would allow the ‘Image Blurring Handler’ component to be sneaked into images, which has the ability to alter the memory of mobile devices.

As such, the failure consists in that hackers can send a malicious image that ends up causing “writing out of limits of the buffer or corruption of the memory of the device, with repercussions on the availability, confidentiality and integrity of the stored data and programs” as explained the INCIBE.

WhatsApp messaging application (Photo: WhatsApp)



This type of cyber attack can be easily created and executed by criminals because it can be done online and without having to validate identity, so anonymity protects them.

Then, receiving this file embedded in a malicious image would be enough to corrupt and compromise the cell phone, since as explained, the attackers could have access to the data on the phone.

As explained by the Spanish entity, the security error no longer appears with version 2.21.22.7 and later. To protect themselves from the virtual threat, users must check which version of the messaging application they have, for this, people must open the WhatsApp application and go to the ‘Settings’ section and go to the ‘Help’ tab (the penultimate from top to bottom) finally, they must click where it says’ Info. of the application’.

In case of version 2.21.22.6 or earlier, it is recommended to update immediately through the application store of your device.

