IMMORTALITY – David Ortiz continues to lead votes for Cooperstown with 82.9 percent

PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

Dominican David Ortiz remains at the forefront among the candidates to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year when the first 104 ballots have already been released.

Ortiz, who shined as a designated with the Boston Red Sox, closed the first 104 ballots with a percentage of 82.9 with the number of 288 still remaining to be counted.

Joining Big Papi so far with 75 percent to enter Cooperstown are Barry Bonds, who has an 81.1 and Roger Clemens with 80.2 percent respectively.

To ensure his inclusion in Cooperstown and become the fourth Dominican in history with a spot in the great tempo, Ortiz must receive at least a vote in 202 of the 288 ballots remaining to complete the count.

The 104 ballots released so far represent 28.3 percent of those issued, which are 392. The Baseball Writers Association will announce the winners on January 25.

Other dominicans

The other Dominicans on the ballot do not have the same traction as Big Papi and in this sense, Alex Rodríguez is the one with the best record with 46.8 percent, Manny Ramírez has 42.3 and Sammy Sosa has 25.2 percent. The 609-homer hitter is in his final election year.

Other players

Scott Rolen is close to 75 percent and is currently 73.0, while Curt Schilling is 60.4, Todd Helton is 56.8 percent.