In Colombia they ratify the controversial rise of Unión Magdalena

The Disciplinary Commission of the Major Division Colombian Soccer (DIMAYOR) filed an investigation into the controversial victory of Unión Magdalena over Llaneros, a decision with which it ratified its ascent to the first division despite the scandal that caused the way he achieved victory and promotion.

Llaneros played at the beginning of December against Union Magdalena as a local in the city of Villavicencio and was up on the scoreboard 1-0 until the 95th minute, when the visitors scored twice consecutive.

The game video showed Llaneros players who seemed not to strain against their rivals allowing them to score the winning goal with which Union Magdalena rose to the top flight, surpassing Strength who lost 2-1 at home to Bogota.

After almost a month of investigations, the Commission established in a resolution released on Friday that Union Magdalena He had no responsibility for what happened on the court, when he scored two goals in the spare time to ensure promotion, in the face of the passivity of the local players.

“Magdalena players, in the sporting event under investigation, they put the values ​​of loyalty, mutual respect and dignity, showing respect to the adversary on the field of play and aimed at maintaining sportsmanship and fair play, not finding at any time their performance objected by the experts of the integrity team of the FIFA“said the resolution.

“In view of the above, neither the players nor the coaching staff, medical body, the delegate or the legal representative of the Magdalena, can be linked to a formal investigation, since the evidentiary material collected so far does not allow us to infer that these subjects have been participants in the reproached behaviors, and as a consequence, their actions during the investigated match do not constitute an infraction, “he added.

The suspicious goal that gave the classification to the first division to Union Magdalena sparked outrage in Colombia between fans, the press, footballers, the Government and the governing bodies of football.

Even the president of Colombia, Ivan duque, described what happened as “a national disgrace“and said that sport requires transparency, honesty and zero tolerance for any situation that delegitimizes sports ethics, while Attorney General opened an investigation parallel and independent to that of the DIMAYOR.

The results of the investigations of the Attorney General they are not known so far.

The DIMAYOR said that although the case against Union Magdalena, a team based in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta, continues the process against Llaneros.

The two teams involved in the investigation denied acts of corruption or match-fixing.

The match for the final of the second division between Union Magdalena Y Cortulúa, the other team that was promoted to the first division, will be scheduled and played in the coming days after its postponement amid the scandal, assured the DIMAYOR.