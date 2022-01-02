in what improvement and differences

You can start to implement the WiFi 6E in Spain shortly thanks to the liberalization of the 6 GHz band, so we are going to know the improvements and difference that the WiFi 6E standard brings that in a short time we will be able to see on different devices.

Recently it was published in the BOE the use of the 6 GHz band, which will be used to implement WiFi 6E, the evolution of WiFi 6 that was introduced in 2019 and that little by little we have been seeing in connectivity devices that users have been able to buy.

Without waiting for the WiFi 6 to be widely established in Spain, in a few months we will begin to see probably the first gadgets with WiFi 6ENot to be confused with WiFi 7, which will offer several improvements over WiFi 6E.

WiFi 6E enhancements

WiFi 6E improves some aspects with respect to WiFi 6, let’s see some of them:

New 6 GHz band, which will join the already known 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and will range from 5,945 MHz to 6,425 MHz. More stability and speed in WiFi networks as they are less congested. Possibility of configuring more channels (14 more than 80 MHz or 7 more than 160 MHz). There will be a greater ability to connect more devices at the same time. Lower latency than WiFi 6.

Are improvements that WiFi 6E brings They are essentially the differences with respect to WiFi 6, although they do share some things, for example, speed. Both are capable of reaching 9.6 GbpsHowever, it will be easier to reach this figure on WiFi 6 as these are less congested networks.

Although it is true that the WiFi 6E is already approved in Spain, it is still It will take us to see routers and other devices compatible with WiFi 6E, which is how you can get the most out of these devices and as long as a mobile or other gadget offers WiFi 6e.

The approval of this type of WiFi is the first step and now there is a long journey of several months to timidly begin to see devices with WiFi 6e, right now there are none on the market, but that will begin to change in a short time. more common now is to find devices with WiFi 5 and also WiFi 6.

WiFi 6e It is not really a significant leap compared to WiFi 6, it is rather an improvement, WiFi 7 will be a significant leap due to greater advantages, among which are greater speed and other benefits, but for this we will have to wait much longer, probably to 2023/2024 or even longer.

