Intel Alder Lake CPUs will improve their performance starting with Linux 5.17

Intel has revealed that it is preparing to release a couple of patches on Linux which, among other things, promises improve the performance of your Alder Lake processors in the operating system Linux 5.17 forward.

Basically it will be to implement the same technology that Windows 11 already integrates, baptized as Intel Thread Director, which will basically make better use of the hybrid configuration of high-performance cores alongside low-power cores. By making better use of resources, performance increases.

Currently, the Linux kernel decides when to use the high-performance (P-Core) or low-power (E-Core) cores using the ITMT / Turbo Boost Max 3.0 driver, which is based on the information exposed by the firmware. Essentially, this means that on Linux, the operating system prefers in many cases faster cores and under-utilizes low-power cores.

In contrast, Intel Thread Director technology is based on the interface Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI), which enables the operating system to properly utilize the high-performance and low-power cores. HFI communicates to the OS in real time the numerical performance and power efficiency capabilities of each CPU core in a range from 0 to 255. It is expected that this patch, which is under review, may arrive together with the Linux 5.17 release.

“The information that HFI provides is specified as numerical capabilities, without units, relative to other CPUs in the system. These capabilities have a range of [0-255] where higher numbers represent higher capabilities. Energy efficiency and performance are reported in separate capacities. If the performance or efficiency of the power capabilities of a CPU are 0, the hardware recommends not scheduling any tasks on that CPU for performance, power efficiency, or thermal reasons, respectively, “explains Intel Tech.

via: Phoronix