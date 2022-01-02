Israel bombs Gaza after rocket fire | WORLD

The army of Israel he claimed to have bombed Hamas positions in the southern Gaza Strip between Saturday night and Sunday, following the firing of rockets from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it was conducting “Attacks against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip”, the Palestinian territory under the control of the Islamist movement Hamas.

“Israeli warplanes attacked a site of the Al Qasam brigades (the armed wing of Hamas) west of Jan Yunes,” a city in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian security sources told AFP.

They indicated that artillery shots were also fired at an observation base of the Islamist movement in the north of the enclave.

On Saturday morning, two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the Mediterranean off the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

The alarm sirens did not go off and the rocket interception system did not go off, the Israeli army said in the statement.

Sources within Hamas told AFP that these shots “were due to a technical problem due to bad weather.”

A Hamas spokesman condemned the Israeli bombings, and called for continuing “defending the Palestinian people and holy sites against settler occupation until victory.”

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet stated at the beginning of the weekly council of ministers that “whoever aims missiles at the State of Israel will pay the consequences ”.

Israel and Hamas, sworn enemies, fought an 11-day war in May 2021, the fourth since 2008.

