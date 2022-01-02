“It does not fit”: They criticize the face and dress of Maribel Guardia after supposed change

“How I look you will see yourself, if it goes well,” jokes Maribel Guardia when asked about some criticism she receives on her social networks, especially for a recent photograph in which she poses with a red mini dress.

The 62-year-old singer assures that it is not a golden coin to be liked by everyone, so she is not worried about criticism, since she says that most of the comments she receives in her publications are good.

However, several netizens went with everything to Maribel for this snapshot in which her figure wears a high red dress, so users recommend that she not wear such youthful outfits, because although it is well preserved, that dress is for the young women: “It does not fit,” reads among the critics.

Some users criticized the face of Guardia, because according to them, it looks with exaggerated botox.

A few hours ago, Maribel Guardia posted a video in which they are putting the third dose against Covid-19, so many of her fans joked that “the 30-year-old has not yet been vaccinated.”

Recently, the actress also visited her native Puerto Rico to be with her family.