Italian Serie A club avoids being excluded from the first division by finding a buyer

2022-01-01
The Salernitana can breathe easy and will not be excluded from the current A series after its administrators accepted the purchase offer of the new owner Daniele Iervolino (43 years old), published on Saturday the newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The operation was closed before the deadline, set for Friday at midnight local. If it had exceeded that limit, the club based in Salerno (south of Naples) was on the way to exclusion from the Italian first division.
“With great emotion, he announced that I have made the acquisition of the Salernitana 1919,” Iervolino told La Gazzetta Dello Sport, pointing out that he will do “everything to keep” the club in the elite.
The administrators, appointed in June, had asked for an extension of the deadline to search for a new owner as no offer was considered acceptable, but the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, had rejected it.
The agreement reached gives 45 additional days to the bottom of the A series to close the sale and ensure its presence in the first division.
See: The Italian Serie A standings
In July 2021, the Italian Federation validated the promotion of the Salernitana to A series, but urged him to change ownership in six months.
Claudio Lotito, who was on the club’s property until now, is also on Lazio’s property. The regulations of the Italian Federation prohibit that two clubs of the same division belong to the same person.