J Balvin under fire after confessing that he had COVID during the concert in Cali

The confession made by the Colombian singer has generated a huge controversy on social networks, since “three days ago” he exceeded the COVID while attending the concert in the city of Cali.

Surprised and concerned were the followers of J Balvin, Especially those who attended his most recent concert, after the artist confessed last Wednesday afternoon that “about three days ago” he overcame covid-19.

In addition, according to what José Osorio (first name) said, his mother is barely overcoming the virus, as is one of his aunts. However, this seems to matter very little to him and, on the contrary, he shares in the same room with them.

“I came out of the covid about three days ago, my mother is already in the middle and the aunt … Take care!”, He asserted through his Instagram account, in one of the stories he usually publishes there.

The statements of the Antioquia musician were quite controversial, considering that just two days ago, more exactly on the night of December 27, he appeared at the Cali Fair before thousands of people who, in the place, did not respect the basic rules of biosecurity: distancing and use of face masks.

“I think that after two years of a pandemic we should already learn that this puts many people at risk”, “that’s why I don’t like those events”, “that was very irresponsible on their part, but how they care is the silver “and” so this guy just felt better and went out to sing in front of so many people? “; were some of the questions that J Balvin received.

And although so far he has not said anything about it again, it is expected that it will be the same reggaeton who will clarify the whole situation.