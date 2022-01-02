Jaime Ayoví returns to Ecuador hired by Independiente del Valle | Football | sports

The monarch team of LigaPro Serie A communicated the continuity of three of its bastions.

Forward Jaime Ayoví, who was in the Argentine league, will return to Ecuadorian football in 2022 from Estudiantes de La Plata, where he played the last semester of 2021.

“I already knew!!! I already imagined it, I can no longer wait YoYa Fiche it !!!!! Welcome Jaime YoYa Ayoví to #UnDifferentClub”Independent published on December 31 on his Twitter account.

The 33-year-old Ecuadorian striker returns to Ecuadorian football after a second stage in the Argentine Professional League, playing for the club chaired by Juan Sebastián Verón. Before he was active in Godoy Cruz, from 2014 to 2017.

With Estudiantes LP he had a contract until June 30, 2022, according to Transfermarkt.

The monarch team of LigaPro Serie A also confirmed that Jonatan Bauman, Júnior Sornoza and Cristian Pellerano will continue in the first team after reaching an agreement with the leadership. Thus, the 2021 title figures will play for one more season under the command of Portuguese Renato Paiva.

The national attacker Stiven Plaza was also ratified for one more campaign, according to the publication of the club that owns his file, Real Valladolid, of Spain.

For the I already Ayoví will not be easy to gain a place in Independiente’s starting eleven, as the center forward position is usually held by Bauman, the top scorer in the LigaPro last season.

With Student from La Plata he played 17 games and scored a goal against Rosario Central. In total, he accumulated 609 minutes on the court, indicates Transfermarkt.

Ayoví defended the jersey of Emelec, Manta FC, Toluca, Pachuca, Al-Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia), Tijuana, Liga de Quito, BJ Renhe (China), Shabab Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Guayaquil City, Liga de Portoviejo and Olmedo. (D)