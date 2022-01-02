Jiménez surprises with tremendous news about his future, will he leave the Wolves?

Jiménez makes big announcement about his future

December 31, 2021 · 2:17 PM

Life changed to Raul Jimenez after that skull fracture, product of a head collision with David Luiz who not only put his sports career at risk but also his life, because fortunately the youth squad of the Eagles of America he is still alive and can continue doing what he likes the most, playing soccer.

After 8 months of being away from the courts, Raul Jimenez back to Wolverhampton from England, where he has played 17 matches out of 18 possible in the Premier League, registering 3 goals and 2 assists; However, in the last hours he made an announcement about his future that moved his fans.

See more news: He directed in Europe and would make America champion with less than what Solari has

Jiménez and his wife will be parents again

The Tepeji Wolf and your partner Daniela basso, announced that they will become parents for the second time and on social networks they shared a video called “Story for Ayra“, in which they announced the arrival of a new member of the family Jimenez Basso.

In the last days, Jimenez It was news since his name appeared in the top ten of the players that have been devalued the most in the Premier League, where they also appear Jack Grealish, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne, among others. The value of the youth squad Eagles fell 6 million, from 28 million euros to 22, according to Transfermark.

See more news: America closes 2021 in the buzzing style of Santiago Solari